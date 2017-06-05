Clemson DE Richard Yeargin Injured in Car Accident
Clemson DE Richard Yeargin announced on his Instagram account earlier that he suffered a neck injury in a car accident. According to TigerNet it appears as though the injury is very similar to the one Mike Williams suffered at the beginning of the 2015 season.
