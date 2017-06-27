Clayton Thompson - Greenwood

William Clayton "Chunk" Thompson, Jr, resident of Woodlawn Road, a special husband, father, grandfather, man of strong Christian faith, and friend was called home to Heaven on June 19, 2017, from Self Regional Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Rebecca "Becky" Stubbs Thompson formerly of Rockingham, NC.

