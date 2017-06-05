Boutique hotel opens in Clemson -

People visiting the Upstate have a new place to stay with the opening of The Abernathy, a new boutique hotel in downtown Clemson. "You're not going to find another hotel experience like this in Clemson," said Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

