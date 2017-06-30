Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative prese...

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative presents beneficiaries with Blue Ridge Fest funds

Friday Jun 30

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative presented United Christian Ministries a check totaling $17,000 from the 20th annual Blue Ridge Fest. Pictured from left to right: Tony Cvetko, Beverly Pressley, Yancy Anders, Michelle Watson, Teresa Nash, Bill Ragsdale, Will Ragsdale, and Representative Neal Collins.

