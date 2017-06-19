Another SC city might be a better vie...

Another SC city might be a better viewing experience for the eclipse

As South Carolina -- and the world, really -- prepares for the massive solar eclipse in August, a new report suggests that Columbia may actually not be one of the best places to see it unfold. According to the Washington Post, clouds might be the thing that hinders viewing in the Capital City.

