4,000 Indian students seek US visa for higher education
New Delhi, June 8 Around 4,000 Indian students appeared for interviews on Thursday to secure the American visa to pursue higher education in the US, brushing aside fears of hate crimes in that country. Arunima Sharma, who is looking for a MS in Management Science programme in Columbia University, says she is not apprehensive of hate crimes despite reading about them in the media.
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Wed
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
