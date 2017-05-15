Seven inducted into SC Athletic Hall ...

Seven inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

The seven members of the Class of 2017 include two former NFL defensive backs in Andre Goodman and Donnell Woolford, former Clemson pitcher and 1996 National Player of the Year Kris Benson, Benedict Hall of Famer Bob McCullough, former Furman head football coach Bobby Johnson, former SC State baseball and women's basketball coach Willie Simon, and four-time Big South Conference Player of the Year Tony Dunkin. Dr. Danny Morrison was also honored on Monday as the recipient of the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award.

