ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant,...

ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant, engaged in one great afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The United States Army

Brand new 2nd Lt. Allen Robertson proposes to his girlfriend, Chelsea Campbell, immediately after his Clemson University Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC