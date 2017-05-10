ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant, engaged in one great afternoon
Brand new 2nd Lt. Allen Robertson proposes to his girlfriend, Chelsea Campbell, immediately after his Clemson University Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony, May 10, 2017.
