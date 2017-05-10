Rising water pushes officials, busine...

Rising water pushes officials, businesses, environmentalists toward - resilience' agenda

Yesterday Read more: Charleston Business Journal

In the 1970s, Charleston averaged about two floods annually because of high tides, commonly called King Tides, and tidal storm surges. In the 1980s, that number grew to four per year, then eight per year in the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.

