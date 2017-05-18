Preserving Blackstock Battlefield

Photo courtesy of Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR The Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR installed new officers at its May 2 meeting at Grace United Methodist Church. Then new officers are Margie Ruff, Treasurer, Registrar, and Historian; Kathleen Read, Regent; Margaret McCarley, Recording and Corresponding Secretary; Jane Owenby, Chaplain and Parliamentarian.

