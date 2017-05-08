Police Say They Never Told Newspaper Not to Run USC Athlete Story
The University of South Carolina's head football coach has stirred up fans against Columbia's daily newspaper, which he compared to the National Enquirer for reporting last week that two current players were accused in an assault in a college bar. Police have since cleared the current players, who were listed as "suspects" on a Columbia police incident report, but charged a former player who was also listed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Sun
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC