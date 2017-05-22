Pendleton Historic Foundation annual ...

Pendleton Historic Foundation annual dinner is May 25

The Pendleton Historic Foundation will hold its annual dinner at 6 p.m. May 25 at Cox Hall adjacent to the Clemson Little Theatre in Pendleton to celebrate 50 years of preserving the past. With preservation as the theme, the Foundation's annual dinner features Amalia Leifeste, assistant professor in a Historic Preservation Graduate Program, which is co-sponsored by the College of Charleston and Clemson University.

