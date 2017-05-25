New research unlocks forests' potential in climate change mitigation
New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC