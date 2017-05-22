MUSC commencement
Family friend Kathy Siebert , uncle Mike Corley, sister-in-law Megan Synovec, Citadel mentor Pat Manna, and his father Tom Synovec spot doctor of medicine candidate John Synovec filing into the Horseshoe from Ashley Avenue. Approximately 625 graduates received degrees from the Medical University of South Carolina's six colleges on Friday, May 19, 2017 at MUSC .
