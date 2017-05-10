Looking for answers to loss of bees in the hives -
State apiary inspector Brad Cavin scoops a sample of bees from a Greenville County hive to be tested as part of the National Honey Bee Survey. Beekeeper Tim Dover works with Clemson's Brad Cavin to choose samples of bees and pollen to be tested in the National Honey Bee Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC