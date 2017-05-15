Krantz gets key to city -
The City of Newberry presented the Key to the City to Satch Krantz, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo, at its meeting on May 9 at Newberry City Hall. Krantz will retire as Riverbanks Zoo president on June 30 after serving as president since 1976.
