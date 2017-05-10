K.J. Henry, Stephon Wynn headline Sou...

K.J. Henry, Stephon Wynn headline South Carolina's top remaining DE targets for 2018

Will Muschamp has made it no secret that the defensive end position is a top recruiting priority for the South Carolina Gamecocks . While the 2017 class holds some promise with the additions of four-star commits Javon Kinlaw , MJ Webb and Brad Johnson , after missing out on the nation's top defensive end prospect in Xavier Thomas , adding an elite pass rusher to the 2018 class has become that much more important for Muschamp and Co.

