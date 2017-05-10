K.J. Henry, Stephon Wynn headline South Carolina's top remaining DE targets for 2018
Will Muschamp has made it no secret that the defensive end position is a top recruiting priority for the South Carolina Gamecocks . While the 2017 class holds some promise with the additions of four-star commits Javon Kinlaw , MJ Webb and Brad Johnson , after missing out on the nation's top defensive end prospect in Xavier Thomas , adding an elite pass rusher to the 2018 class has become that much more important for Muschamp and Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Garnet And Black Attack.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC