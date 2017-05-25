Hunley restoration continues
Seventeen years ago, the ten-ton vessel was pulled from the water and transported to where it lies today: The Warren Lasch Conservation Center run by an international team of specialists and under the exclusive management of the Clemson University Research Institute . Today, the Hunley can be seen on weekends during tours at The Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr '17
|Perplexed
|3
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC