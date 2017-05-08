Group holds 'die-in' at Graham's office to oppose healthcare bill

A political activist group said its members will hold a "Die-in" demonstration outside U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's office in Pendleton, SC. Indivisible Clemson, which is listed as a "group of concerned citizens from South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District coming together to actively resist the Trump agenda" on the group's website, is making a stand against the American Healthcare Act, the GOP-authored bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

