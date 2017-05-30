Gamecocks get 15 highway signs for th...

Gamecocks get 15 highway signs for their championship win - more than Clemson got for theirs

Friday May 26 Read more: Post and Courier

Gerald Peoples and Willie Lawson install a highway sign on Friday recognizing USC's 2017 Women's Basketball National Championship. This sign on S.C. 277 near the Harden Street Extension is the first of 15 signs to be erected.

