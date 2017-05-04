Clemson University, MUSC launch colla...

Clemson University, MUSC launch collaboration

1 hr ago

High-performing college students interested in health-related professions soon will be able to apply for graduate school through two innovative initiatives offered by Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina. Starting fall 2017, the collaboration will reduce student debt and increase the number of highly skilled, highly trained professionals entering South Carolina's workforce.

