Clemson teaches schoolteachers how to...

Clemson teaches schoolteachers how to grow gardening knowledge -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newberry Observer

Teachers from the northwest corner of South Carolina gathered in Greenville to learn more about how to use school gardens to sow student knowledge about healthy eating and garden-based science concepts. About 30 educators from 18 schools met with Extension agents and community partners to learn more about how to use school gardens to teach their students the healthy benefits of eating fresh vegetables they grow themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Sun New to Greenville 2
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC