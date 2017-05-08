Clemson PD seek help locating suspect...

Clemson PD seek help locating suspect connected to hit and run involving 3 pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WMBF

The Clemson Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit and run Sunday morning. Police say at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run that occurred on College Avenue between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Sun New to Greenville 2
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC