Clemson launches 'Eclipse Over Clemso...

Clemson launches 'Eclipse Over Clemson' web page and blog

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

Clemson is centrally located within a narrow band that will cross the United States from the coasts of Oregon to South Carolina. Anyone within this band will experience a little more than two minutes of totality - when the moon fully blocks the light of the bright solar surface allowing a glimpse of the delicate outer layer of the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) May 15 Jenny 7
scarfo construction (May '10) May 15 Surfin USA 18
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) May 11 Policeliars 125
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... May 7 New to Greenville 2
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Pickens County was issued at May 23 at 2:57PM EDT

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC