Clemson launches 'Eclipse Over Clemson' web page and blog
Clemson is centrally located within a narrow band that will cross the United States from the coasts of Oregon to South Carolina. Anyone within this band will experience a little more than two minutes of totality - when the moon fully blocks the light of the bright solar surface allowing a glimpse of the delicate outer layer of the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC