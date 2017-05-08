Clemson baseball takes series over Ne...

Clemson baseball takes series over Nevada

Read more: Shakin The Southland

After having the week off for exams, the Tigers were able to regroup to get a series win over non-conference foe Nevada. After giving up a leadoff homer to Wolfpack short stop Justin Bridgeman, the Tigers were able to settle in and take a 4-1 lead after a three run fourth inning.

