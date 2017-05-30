Brothers named Clemson University chief of police
Brothers, a member of the Clemson University Police Department since 2007, was chosen for the position following a national search to replace Eric Hendricks, who retired in December. "Jami is well-prepared for the opportunity to serve as our chief of police," said Almeda Jacks, vice president for student affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|May 11
|Policeliars
|125
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 7
|New to Greenville
|2
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC