Brothers named Clemson University chief of police

Thursday May 25 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

Brothers, a member of the Clemson University Police Department since 2007, was chosen for the position following a national search to replace Eric Hendricks, who retired in December. "Jami is well-prepared for the opportunity to serve as our chief of police," said Almeda Jacks, vice president for student affairs.

