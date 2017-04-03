University of South Carolina flag fli...

University of South Carolina flag flies above State House dome after title victory

Sunday Apr 2

After South Carolina capped off a big victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the national championship, the University of South Carolina flag was hoisted above the State House dome. It's become a tradition in the past few years for whichever South Carolina team wins a title that their flag flies above the dome.

