Teen Charged With Attempted Murder in Attack on Clemson Man
A 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for attacking a man in South Carolina after borrowing his cellphone. The Greenville News reports that Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon says in a statement that Rocco Michael Recchia of Greenville approached a 67-year-old man who was standing in his yard Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Sun
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC