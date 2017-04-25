Teen Charged With Attempted Murder in...

Teen Charged With Attempted Murder in Attack on Clemson Man

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

A 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for attacking a man in South Carolina after borrowing his cellphone. The Greenville News reports that Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon says in a statement that Rocco Michael Recchia of Greenville approached a 67-year-old man who was standing in his yard Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Sun Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC