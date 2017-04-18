Student body presidents at C of C, USC and Clemson urge Gov. McMaster ...
Pressure is mounting on Gov. Henry McMaster from campus leaders urging him to support a $500 million bond bill that would channel half the money to repairs and renovations at the state's public colleges and universities. In a letter to the governor Thursday, student body presidents at the state's three largest four-year institutions - College of Charleston, University of South Carolina and Clemson University - implored McMaster to reconsider his position on House Bill 3722 , a $498 million borrowing proposal that would pay for dozens of capital projects throughout the state.
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
