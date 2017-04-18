Student body presidents at C of C, USC and Clemson urge Gov. McMaster ...

Student body presidents at C of C, US...

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Post and Courier

Pressure is mounting on Gov. Henry McMaster from campus leaders urging him to support a $500 million bond bill that would channel half the money to repairs and renovations at the state's public colleges and universities. In a letter to the governor Thursday, student body presidents at the state's three largest four-year institutions - College of Charleston, University of South Carolina and Clemson University - implored McMaster to reconsider his position on House Bill 3722 , a $498 million borrowing proposal that would pay for dozens of capital projects throughout the state.

