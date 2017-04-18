Scott Pagano Officially Transferring to Oregon
Scott Pagano, Clemson's reserve DT will transfer to Oregon. As a graduate transfer he will be eligible to play immediately for Willie Taggart and the Ducks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakin The Southland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC