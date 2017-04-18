Scott Pagano Officially Transferring ...

Scott Pagano Officially Transferring to Oregon

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Shakin The Southland

Scott Pagano, Clemson's reserve DT will transfer to Oregon. As a graduate transfer he will be eligible to play immediately for Willie Taggart and the Ducks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakin The Southland.

Clemson, SC

