SC-5 Release: Archie Parnell Launches First Ad
Democratic congressional candidate Archie Parnell , the businessman and tax expert, released his first television commercial in the SC-05 special election to replace Trump-appointee Mick Mulvaney. In the commercial, Parnell emphasizes that he is not a career politician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
