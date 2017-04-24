Rev. Hancock retires
Rev. Bruce Hancock will retire May 31 after 43 years as a minister in the Baptist Church, the last 25 years of which as pastor of Camden First Baptist Church. He preaches his final sermon as pastor of Camden First Baptist this Sunday.
