Public invited to celebrate historic Hopewell Plantation porch restoration

Friday Apr 28

Clemson University's Historic Properties, along with the Andrew Pickens chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, are hosting a celebration of the porch restoration at the historic Hopewell Plantation at 1 p.m. May 20. History professor Rod Andrew, author of "The Life and Times of General Andrew Pickens: Revolutionary War Hero, American Founder" will be the featured speaker. Andrew will sign copies of his book and there will be a ribbon-cutting on Hopewell's newly restored front porch.

