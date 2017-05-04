Public invited to celebrate historic Hopewell Plantation porch restoration
Clemson University's Historic Properties, along with the Andrew Pickens chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, are hosting a celebration of the porch restoration at the historic Hopewell Plantation at 1 p.m. May 20. History professor Rod Andrew, author of "The Life and Times of General Andrew Pickens: Revolutionary War Hero, American Founder" will be the featured speaker. Andrew will sign copies of his book and there will be a ribbon-cutting on Hopewell's newly restored front porch.
