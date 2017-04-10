MUSC, Clemson partner on graduate-level degrees
The Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson University will offer a joint doctoral program and nine accelerated degree programs beginning in the fall, according to a news release. Students in the joint doctoral program in biomedical data science and informatics will take classes at both MUSC and Clemson and receive diplomas with each school's seal, the news release said.
