LGC meets Monday

The meeting will be held at the home of Judy Baxley, on Holly Berry Lane in Lugoff. The social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and the speaker's presentation is at 7 p.m. Elise Herron's program, "A Ceiling of Sky," will focus on creating and defining outdoor garden rooms.

