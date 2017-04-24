Clemson student leads fundraising - 1...

Clemson student leads fundraising - 1:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Union Daily Times

When Damian Williams set his mind to raising the five-figure sum required to get him and 54 of his fellow students to the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, he didn't overthink it. He just asked for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Fri Nobama 5
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar '17 Mikayla 61
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC