Clemson residents upset after learning proposed location of new Duke Energy power plant

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WMBF

Duke Energy is in the first stages of building a power plant they say is vital to continued service at Clemson University and in the City of Clemson, but many residents are angry saying they were not notified. The Energy provider is planning to build the plant just feet away from a neighborhood of people who say they had no idea this was in the works, and they aren't happy about it.

