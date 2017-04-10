Clemson residents upset after learning proposed location of new Duke Energy power plant
Duke Energy is in the first stages of building a power plant they say is vital to continued service at Clemson University and in the City of Clemson, but many residents are angry saying they were not notified. The Energy provider is planning to build the plant just feet away from a neighborhood of people who say they had no idea this was in the works, and they aren't happy about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC