Clemson RB Wayne Gallman drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round
Another weapon in the prolific Tigers offense, Gallman isn't the flashiest running back in the draft, but he is very consistent. He topped 1,000 yards two years in a row, including 1,527 in 2015.
