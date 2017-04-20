Clemson football players given Key to the City of Anderson during awards banquet
Ben Boulware, Kelly Bryant, Kendall Joseph and Darien Rencher all received the Key to the City of Anderson, S.C. at an awards banquet on Wednesday. On Wednesday, four Clemson University football players who hail from Anderson County were awarded with the Key to the City by Mayor Terence Roberts and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Harbin at the Annual Awards Banquet for the Anderson Area Touchdown Club.
