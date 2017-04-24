Clemson Extends Contract of Brad Brownell

Months after it was announced that Brad Brownell would return to the bench for his 8th season after his regular post-season meeting with Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, the Board of Directors for the University approved to extend the existing contract of Brownell through the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday. The base salary of the contract will remain largely unchanged as Brownell will earn $1.8 million in the '17-'18 season, $1.9 million in the '18-'19 season, and $2.0 Million for the remaining two years of the current contract.

