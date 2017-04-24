Clemson Extends Contract of Brad Brow...

Clemson Extends Contract of Brad Brownell

Thursday Apr 20

Months after it was announced that Brad Brownell would return to the bench for his 8th season after his regular post-season meeting with Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, the Board of Directors for the University approved to extend the existing contract of Brownell through the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday. The base salary of the contract will remain largely unchanged as Brownell will earn $1.8 million in the '17-'18 season, $1.9 million in the '18-'19 season, and $2.0 Million for the remaining two years of the current contract.

