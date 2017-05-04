Clemson DT Carlos Watkins drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round
Clemson Tigers DT Carlos Watkins will be heading to the NFL, as the dominant defensive lineman was drafted by the Houston Texans on Saturday with the 142nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft . Watkins brings an excellent football awareness to the NFL as well as some great athleticism.
