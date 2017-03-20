Clemson Club supporting Give Day

The Union County Clemson Club calls on members and friends of the University to support Clemson University's Give Day on April 6. The day of giving will mark the Second Anniversary of Clemson's Give Day, following last year's event in which nearly $1 million was raised in 24 hours. The event calls for members of the Clemson family "to join together with Tigers across the globe to give back."

