Clemson announces workshops for using cover crops in no-till vegetable production
Cover crops can be instrumental in no-till production and Clemson specialists are ready to help South Carolina growers take a practical look at using this method for growing vegetables. Many studies have demonstrated that cover crops will suppress weed seed germination by shielding daylight from the soil surface, reducing soil temperature fluctuations and physically hindering seedling emergence.
