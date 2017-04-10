Civitans honor Pancake Day volunteers -
Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club held its annual Pancake Day fundraiser on Thursday, March 23 in the Mon Aetna Baptist Church Social Hall. The event raised more than $3,500 which the Civitans will use to support a number of local programs including Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC