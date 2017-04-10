Arts Center of Clemson wins Festival of Eggs
With 75 votes from community members in Upstate South Carolina, the Arts Center of Clemson was the winner of the inaugural Festival of Eggs decorating contest, sponsored by Duke Energy's World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station. The contest, a spin-off from the World of Energy's annual Festival of Trees, invited local organizations to adopt and decorate 16-inch plastic eggs, transforming them into works of art.
