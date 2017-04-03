After Five Points Assault, Students A...

After Five Points Assault, Students Allege Pattern of Discrimination

After the white owner of a Five Points bar was charged last week with allegedly assaulting a black University of South Carolina student on the sidewalk outside his bar, some in the community are pointing to what they say is a larger problem with racial discrimination in the nightlife district. According to the Columbia Police Department, Carolina Pour House owner Daniel Wells, 29, "is accused of grabbing the victim in a choke hold, rendering him unconscious, and then throwing him to the ground, causing him to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw."

