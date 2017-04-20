2017 NFL Draft Profile: Clemson CB Cordrea Tankersley
Tankersley took over for Mac Alexander in 2016 as Clemson's top CB. After grabbing 5 interceptions as a junior, he picked up 4 more as a senior while becoming one of the best coverage corners in college football this year.
