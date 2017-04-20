2017 NFL Draft Profile: Ben Boulware
Linebacker Ben Boulware has some interesting draft prospects. He has well defined limitations in the college game, but his passion and effort both on and off the field will likely see some team take a chance on him in one of the later rounds Boulware is considered a fringe NFL prospect.
