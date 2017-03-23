Young musicians to represent area in state recital
The 33rd annual South Carolina Northwestern District III of the National Federation of Music Clubs held its Junior Festival on March 4 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. Nine local piano teachers entered students to be judged by music professionals.
