Town hall gets rowdy

Wednesday

The Brooks Center at Clemson University was standing room only as nearly a thousand Upstate residents showed up in force for the chance to have a meaningful dialogue with Sen. Lindsay Graham. Sen. Lindsay Graham defended his confirmation vote by saying he was going to support President Trump and that he was entitled to pick his own cabinet - as every president has in the past.

